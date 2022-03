Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 10:04 Hits: 0

Senate Republicans don’t have the votes to take down Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, but they’ve used her confirmation process to broadcast their intention to roll back decades of civil rights progress.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/jackson-supreme-court-roe-republicans-griswold-loving?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jackson-supreme-court-roe-republicans-griswold-loving