Perdue Claims He Just Misheard When He Grinned At ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants About Kemp

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.
Georgia GOP gubernatorial hopeful David Perdue insisted on Tuesday that when he gave a thumbs up at his supporters chanting “lock him up!” about incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) at a rally on Saturday, he “misunderstood” what they were saying.
The Washington Post and CBS News obtained the White House records of Trump’s Jan. 6 calls that were turned over to the House Jan. 6 Committee–and said records have a seven-hour hole that don’t include any calls Trump made during the actual Capitol insurrection. But the New York Times and Washington Post lay out all the newly revealed calls in those logs that we still got.
“Ginni Thomas’ Texts Are a Barometer for the Far Right” – The Atlantic
Just 24 hours after Biden unveiled his proposed “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” that would apply to households worth more than $100 million (only to the top one-hundredth of one percent of American households, per the New York Times), Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) made it clear on Tuesday he won’t let it get off the ground.
Evgeny Popov, a Russian state-owned media host, called for regime change in the U.S. and declared that it was time to “help our partner Trump to become President,” according to Daily Beast columnist and Russian media expert Julia Davis.
Something that might be flying under your radar: Tennessee is on track to block former Trump-era State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who is now running for Congress in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District, from the state’s GOP primaries with a bill requiring candidates to live in the state for three years in order to qualify. And a lot of Republicans, including Trump loyalists, reeeaaally don’t want her to qualify even though Trump endorsed her.
Trump son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner is expected to appear in front of the House Jan. 6 Committee for a voluntary interview tomorrow, and the White House confirmed on Tuesday that, unsurprisingly, Biden won’t be extending executive privilege over Kushner’s testimony.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday that it had authorized a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday for certain immunocompromised people and everyone ages 50 and up.
Lynching is now a federal hate crime: Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act on Tuesday. Under the law, which is named after the 14-year-old Black boy who was brutally murdered by white men in 1955, lynching is a criminal offense punishable by up to 30 years. Congress tried to pass this kind of legislation about 200 times before.
Ex-Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is now a contributor at CBS News, where he’ll provide “political analysis across the Network’s broadcasts and platforms,” according to the press release I got.
Indeed, would CBS do without sage analysis like this?
From a guy who actively participated in Trump’s Ukraine aid quid-pro-quo scheme?
