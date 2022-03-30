McCarthy Knocks Cawthorn After Private Chat: ‘He Doesn’t Know What Cocaine Is’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

A line has been crossed — so says House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after getting Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) to confess that those cocaine and orgy allegations he lobbed against his colleagues over the weekend were, in fact, overblown.

Cawthorn apparently blew the “trust” he had with McCarthy when the freshman congressman suggested there was a groundswell of cocaine use and sex party invites coming from his colleagues in Congress — amusing accusations that Cawthorn reportedly walked back during a one-on-one meeting with McCarthy on Wednesday.

