The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

McCarthy Knocks Cawthorn After Private Chat: ‘He Doesn’t Know What Cocaine Is’

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

McCarthy Knocks Cawthorn After Private Chat: ‘He Doesn’t Know What Cocaine Is’

A line has been crossed — so says House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after getting Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) to confess that those cocaine and orgy allegations he lobbed against his colleagues over the weekend were, in fact, overblown.

Cawthorn apparently blew the “trust” he had with McCarthy when the freshman congressman suggested there was a groundswell of cocaine use and sex party invites coming from his colleagues in Congress — amusing accusations that Cawthorn reportedly walked back during a one-on-one meeting with McCarthy on Wednesday.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/cawthorn-mccarthy-cocaine-orgy-allegations?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cawthorn-mccarthy-cocaine-orgy-allegations

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version