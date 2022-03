Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 23:13 Hits: 8

Critics warn that the measure will jeopardize the voter registrations of thousands of the state's residents.

(Image credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/30/1089809421/arizona-republicans-enact-a-controversial-new-proof-of-citizenship-voting-law