Fox News Needs A Timeout For Their Childish Barrage Of Biden Insults

Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Fox News and right-wing media outlets have taken criticisms of Biden to the ridiculous.

All presidents flub words and misstate things at times, but Fox News flies around like starving vultures hovering for any piece of red meat they can then devour, regurgitate and puke out in faux outrage to their viewers.

I have been covering Fox News for over 17 years now and they have since given up their "Fair and Balanced" moniker, replacing it with "QAnon Lives here!"

On Monday's Outnumbered, Kayleigh McEnany, Harris Faulkner, and Emily Compagno were foaming at the mouth because Biden used a cheat sheet.

"It's building a narrative for him, helping him to stay gated. Why does he need a playpen," Faulkner wondered.

The other hosts laughed.

The world is in a struggle against a murderous dictator who invaded Ukraine and they are calling the US president a child, like the children they are.

Later on it was Emily Compagno's turn to become shrill. Compagno claims the international community is horrified at Biden's actions because he called Putin a war criminal and hoped for someone else to lead Russia.

"At a minimum laughing at our commander-in-chief. At a maximum absolutely threatened and terrified," she said.

When Trump "spit the bit" on the world stage, which was often, Fox News hosts called him a maverick, who takes charge.

Then Compagno claimed Biden shouldn't need any notes at all because he's been in Congress for 50 years.

