Jim Jordan Hyperventilates Trying To Defend Ginni Thomas

Rep. Jim Jordan, a possible collaborator with Trump on January 6, defended Ginni Thomas' explosive texts with Mark Meadows during the insurrection by claiming she was only advocating for her opinions while the US Capitol was under attack.

Fox News played a clip of the great Jane Mayer discussing Hunter Biden's laptop on CNN to smear her since Mayer wrote the definitive piece on Ginni Thomas' insane activism. (With the help of C&L and our Karoli)

Ingraham used Mayer's appearance to make believe she's telling all media outlets not to discuss the laptop, which is the exact opposite of what is happening. See the NY Times and Washington Post, Laura. (By the way, they all confirmed nothing illegal happened, and also confirm that President Joe Biden had nothing to with any of it.)

Guess who was there for a comment?

Jordan hyperventilated: "Look what they're doing to the wife of a Supreme Court justice who is simply engaging in her First Amendment rights to advocate and then and talk about issues he cares about."

