Katie Porter Takes Her Whiteboard To House Medicare For All Hearing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 00:59 Hits: 8

[Above: Katie Porter rocks the House meeting on Medicare for All, 3/29/22. -- eds.]

Progressive U.S. lawmakers, public health advocates, and universal healthcare campaigners testified Tuesday at the first congressional hearing on Medicare for All legislation since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supporters of the Medicare for All Act of 2021 -- introduced last March by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) -- shared stories of personal healthcare hardship as well as harrowing accounts of avoidable suffering endured by others who lack access to health coverage.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who co-chaired the House Oversight Committee hearing, said that "Americans deserve a healthcare system that guarantees health and medical services to all. Congress must implement a system that prioritizes people over profits, humanity over greed, and compassion over exploitation."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/katie-porter-joins-other-house