Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 03:00 Hits: 7

Trae Crowder has some thoughts about the news of TFG missing a huge span of time in phone calls during his riot on J6 and the use of burner phones, including a frighteningly good impression of how Trump would talk about the phones. He also wonders what's it going to take to get Attorney General Merrick Garland to get off his butt and finally start doing his job.

Open thread below...

