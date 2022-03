Susan Collins Announces ‘Yes’ Vote For Jackson, Giving SCOTUS Nom First GOP Backing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 13:26 Hits: 4

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced on Wednesday morning that she plans to vote “yes” for Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation on the high court, the first drop of support Jackson has received from a Republican as President Joe Biden’s SCOTUS pick.

