Listen to This: January 6 Deluge

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate talk about new revelations into what major Republican players were doing during and around the insurrection.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/new-episode-josh-marshall-podcast-january-6-deluge?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=new-episode-josh-marshall-podcast-january-6-deluge