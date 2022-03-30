‘Misogyny!’ ‘Bullying!’: GOP Grasps At Weird Straws To Defend Justice Thomas Against Recusal Calls

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Republicans are currently engaged in a masterclass in bizarre deflection.

GOP senators in recent days have stretched themselves thin to avoid engaging with calls for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6-related cases in light of his wife, Ginni Thomas’ explosive pro-coup texts sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election.

