Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 20:25 Hits: 3

President Biden's budget for fiscal year 2023 includes new funding for climate, clean energy and environmental justice programs. Yet, some believe Biden failed progressives with this proposed budget.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/29/1089533712/bidens-budget-doesnt-fund-everything-progressives-wanted-but-rep-jayapal-has-hop