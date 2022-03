Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

Legal ethics experts had previously said while Ginni Thomas is an outspoken conservative activist, her husband is able to act as an independent judge of matters that come before the court.

(Image credit: Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/30/1089595933/legal-ethics-experts-agree-justice-thomas-must-recuse-in-insurrection-cases