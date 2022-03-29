No One Ever Asks Pentagon, 'How We Gonna Pay For It?'

Articles

The leadership of the Congressional Progressive Caucus voiced opposition to President Joe Biden's $813 billion military budget request on Monday and lamented that the question so often asked of critical social spending measures—"how will we pay for it?"—is never applied to soaring Pentagon outlays.

"As Pentagon spending has exploded, the federal government has been forced to pinch pennies for decades when it comes to investments in working families," Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) said in a joint statement.

"Appropriators and advocates are constantly called to answer for how we will afford spending on lowering costs and expanding access to healthcare, housing, child care services, on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and on combating climate change—but such concerns evaporate when it comes to the Pentagon's endlessly growing, unaudited budget," the trio continued. "We will continue to vigorously advocate against this military spending proposal, as we have in years past."

