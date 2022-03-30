Fortenberry, Convicted Liar And Thin-skinned Bully, Resigns

Articles

Nebraska Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is a convicted liar who has now resigned. Good. But he has never been held accountable for abusing the power of his office to hunt down and threaten the jobs of people who criticized him with a joke.

You might remember his Chief of Staff made national news for threatening a state university professor for LIKING a Facebook post of a sign calling him Fartenberry.

Here's an excellence analysis of the call that explains how William "Reyn" Archer the III tried to turn liking a FB post into supporting vandalism.

Why The Whole Freaking World Knows That Rep. Jeff Fortenberry Hates Being Called Fartenberry

"Kohen correctly notes what this is: a violation of the First Amendment, in which a government official is clearly threatening and putting pressure on a constituent over his protected expression:"

Here's the Chris Hayes segment on it.

