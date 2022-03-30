Babbling Old Man Begs Putin For Some Hunter Biden Dirt

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 11:56 Hits: 3

Here we go again: The ever-babbling Trump is asking Putin for dirt on Hunter Biden.

One thing while I'm on your show, as long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain, where did -- because Chris Wallace wouldn't let me ask the question. Why did the mayor of Moscow's wife give the Bidens, both of them, $3.5 million? That's a lot of money. She gave them $3.5 million. So now, I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. We should know that answer. Now, you won't get the answer from Ukraine, but why are they giving somebody who knows nothing about energy $187,000 a month plus a $3 million upfront payment? I won't even talk about China because they haven't gone into Taiwan yet. That'll be next. But why did the mayor of Moscow's wife give the Biden family $3.5 million? Nobody wants to ask the question. Chris Wallace, who is a total lightweight, unlike his father who interviewed me for 60 Minutes, that was a good piece. Mike Wallace is great. He wants to be Mike Wallace, but he doesn't have the talent. Why is it the mayor of Moscow's wife gave the Biden family $3.5 million? I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer. I'm sure he knows.