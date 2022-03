Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 12:53 Hits: 8

You've read about Rep. Madison Cawthorn spilling the tea about the GOP's orgy-and-coke parties. (I know, I couldn't believe someone would invite him to a party, either!) Well, Republicans (especially the Freedom Caucus members) are up in arms and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy is going to chastise him:

Madison Cawthorn's line about "orgies" shows how right wing politics can blow up in your face. Portraying Washington as a cesspool of deviancy should have been a guaranteed winner, but he accidentally hit his fellow Republicans.@paulwaldman1 and me:https://t.co/qb7XhACMph — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 29, 2022

Multiple sources tell me Leader Kevin McCarthy says he plans to talk to freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn over his orgy remarks

Told several House Rs stood up who were upset. They said it wasn’t ok, they don’t believe it, etc read more

