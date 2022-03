Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 09:10 Hits: 0

The Biden administration aims to establish minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes — part of a push to improve care for residents. Doing so amid staffing issues could prove challenging.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/30/1089630955/biden-wants-a-federal-minimum-staffing-requirement-for-nursing-homes