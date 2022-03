Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 10:30 Hits: 12

In 2000, Vladimir Putin began targeting oligarchs who did not bend to his authority. The loyalists who remained — and new ones who subsequently got rich — became like ATM machines for the president.

(Image credit: AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2022/03/29/1088886554/how-putin-conquered-russias-oligarchy