Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 19:13 Hits: 11

Calls Trump made to GOP lawmakers during the insurrection have been revealed publicly, underscoring questions about why no activity was recorded during the most crucial hours of that day.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/29/1089509352/trump-white-house-phone-records-show-7-hour-gap-on-jan-6