Frank Figliuzzi: 'I Think The DoJ Has A Strategy Here'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 12:50 Hits: 8

Nicole Wallace and former FBI counterintelligence director Frank Figliuzzi discussed Judge David Carter's finding that Trump "more likely than not" committed felony obstruction.

"The reason we are talking about this ruling is because if (John) Eastman had been successful saying this is an attorney-client thing or executive privilege, lay off, we wouldn't be talking about this. But he failed," Wallace said.

"The judge saying the privileges don't apply talking about criminality and you guys were strategizing about a crime and a step further now, implicating the former president, and the language is quite clear - 'likely that he committed felonies, likely he knew that this was improper' so this goes way beyond just the Eastman ruling and any current or former federal prosecutor or agent within the sound of my voice knows what I mean when I say this," Figliuzzi said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/frank-figliuzzi-i-think-doj-has-strategy