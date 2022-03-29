The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Frank Figliuzzi: 'I Think The DoJ Has A Strategy Here'

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Frank Figliuzzi: 'I Think The DoJ Has A Strategy Here'

Nicole Wallace and former FBI counterintelligence director Frank Figliuzzi discussed Judge David Carter's finding that Trump "more likely than not" committed felony obstruction.

"The reason we are talking about this ruling is because if (John) Eastman had been successful saying this is an attorney-client thing or executive privilege, lay off, we wouldn't be talking about this. But he failed," Wallace said.

"The judge saying the privileges don't apply talking about criminality and you guys were strategizing about a crime and a step further now, implicating the former president, and the language is quite clear - 'likely that he committed felonies, likely he knew that this was improper' so this goes way beyond just the Eastman ruling and any current or former federal prosecutor or agent within the sound of my voice knows what I mean when I say this," Figliuzzi said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/frank-figliuzzi-i-think-doj-has-strategy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version