Trump's Senate Stooge For Jan 6? Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz is now under intense scrutiny for his role in trying to help Trump stay in power after he lost the 2020 election.

Trump needed someone in the House and someone in the Senate to bring his coup to fruition, and Cruz is that someone.

The Washington Post report is breathtaking in its scope and shows how Cruz accepted Trump's call to help him try to overturn the election results.

Cruz was in constant contact with coup orchestrator John Eastman, whom he has known for a long time.

As Eastman outlined a scenario in which Vice President Mike Pence could deny certifying Biden’s election, Cruz crafted a complementary plan in the Senate. He proposed objecting to the results in six swing states and delaying accepting the electoral college results on Jan. 6 in favor of a 10-day “audit” — thus potentially enabling GOP state legislatures to overturn the result. Ten other senators backed his proposal, which Cruz continued to advocate on the day rioters attacked the Capitol.

This explains a lot about the Texas Senator. Cruz has been radicalized much further than we really thought. I used to describe him as a consummate liar, but he's much more than that.

Liz Cheney nailed Cruz to the wall on this point.

