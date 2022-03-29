The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'Clarence Thomas Should Resign'

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'Clarence Thomas Should Resign'

Queens Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Clarence Thomas after text messages between his wife, Ginnie, and Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows came to light.

The text messages show how deeply Ginni Thomas was involved in trying to overthrow the 2020 election.

AOC tweeted this earlier today.

Clarence Thomas should resign.

If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-clarence-thomas

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version