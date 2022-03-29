Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'Clarence Thomas Should Resign'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Queens Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Clarence Thomas after text messages between his wife, Ginnie, and Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows came to light.

The text messages show how deeply Ginni Thomas was involved in trying to overthrow the 2020 election.

AOC tweeted this earlier today.

Clarence Thomas should resign.

If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2022

