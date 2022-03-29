Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 16:02 Hits: 13

Mick Mulvaney has criticized Trump for his election fraud lies, and that appears to be all it takes to hire him at CBS.

Mulvaney was the director of the Office of Budget Management during the Trump administration before being tapped to serve as Trump's acting chief of staff until he was replaced by insurrectionist Mark Meadows.

In C&L's archives we have tons of articles and videos pertaining to him (that any credible news source should scan through) before hiring any former Trump guy.

Mulvaney's worst moment may have been at CPAC at the end of February of 2020, when he claimed the media was hyping COVID to take down Trump's presidency.

"The press was covering the hoax of the day because they thought it would bring down the president. The reason you're seeing them paying so much attention today is that they think this (COVID19) is what brings down the president. That's what this is all about."

Mulvaney compared COVID to the flu. "This is not Ebola," he said.

No Mick, it was so much worse than Ebola. Much, much worse.

Flash forward to today: The U.S. has over 974,000 deaths since then, and Mulvaney just got a plum job at CBS.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/cbs-hires-trump-liar-mick-mulvaney