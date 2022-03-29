The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ukraine Awards Medal To Border Guard Who Told 'Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself'

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

Ukraine Awards Medal To Border Guard Who Told 'Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself'

Another one of those feel-good stories. Roman Hrybov was met by the head of the Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets and presented the soldier with the award "For Merits to Cherkasy Region".

Source: Business Insider

The Ukrainian border guard who said "Russian warship, go fuck yourself" during the defense of Snake Island has been released from captivity, Ukraine's military announced on Tuesday.

"Roman Hrybov, the author of the famous "Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself" phrase, returned from Russian captivity to his native Cherkasy region," Ukraine's defense ministry tweeted on Tuesday. "Glory to the Hero!"

Thirteen Ukrainian border guards stationed on the tiny Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, known in English as Snake Island, defiantly told a Russian ship to "go fuck yourself" when they were asked to surrender in February.

The border guards were originally thought to have then been killed by Russian forces.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/ukraine-awards-medal-border-guard-who-told

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version