Biden Defiant, Cites ‘Moral Outrage’ as Reason for Putin Comments

Category: World Politics

Biden Defiant, Cites ‘Moral Outrage’ as Reason for Putin Comments U.S. President Joe Biden’s whirlwind diplomatic tour of Europe might be most remembered by his words about Russian President Vladimir Putin: “This man cannot remain in power.” Two days after his utterance, Biden clarified that although he won’t back down from the sentiment, the U.S. did not plan to take Putin out of office. VOA’s Anita Powell reports, from the White House, on what this means as this Ukraine conflict enters a second month.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/biden-defiant-cites-moral-outrage-as-reason-for-putin-comments-/6505891.html

