Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 09:10 Hits: 6

As access to abortion in medical facilities becomes more limited across parts of the country, many patients are turning to abortion pills. Conservative state lawmakers are taking notice.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/29/1089388934/several-states-are-proposing-new-restrictions-on-abortion-pills