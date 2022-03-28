Mike's Blog Round-Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 08:48 Hits: 2

I am not an armchair general and I won't even try. I have lost every game of RISK I've ever played (usually the first one out, too!). What I am saying is that war strategy and geopolitics are not my wheelhouse. We’re lucky our bloggers today have something smart to say about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Progress Pond says Biden knows what he is doing with Putin.

Infidel753 reports on Putin's failed war.

Just an Earth-bound Misfit, I argues that Russia made bad choices long ago that are haunting them today.

The Psy of Life steps back to get the big picture: the pendulum swings from authoritarianism to democracy. We hope he's right!

Bonus Track: 60 Songs From 1990 Remixed Into 3½ Minutes

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/mikes-blog-round-23