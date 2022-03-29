Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Articles

Above, Erasure performs Drama! You know who is really happy about The Oscars slapping brouhaha? Clarence and Ginni Thomas, that's who! Thanks a lot, MSM!

Wall Street on Parade follows the money to Ginni Thomas from Charles Koch.

First Draft offers advice to Justice Thomas: Recusal or Resign.

Press Run notices that our Failed Political Press ™ has already buried the Ginni-Clarence Thomas story. Thanks a lot, Upchuck Todd.

His Vorpal Sword notices that the gaffe is filling the media's time, too.

Bonus Track: OK, let's get into a real fight - The Ringer ranks all of Batman's villains.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

