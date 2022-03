Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022

President Biden defended controversial remarks in which he appeared to call for regime change in Russia. "I was expressing the moral outrage that I feel, and I make no apologies for it," he said.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

