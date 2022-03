Articles

Published on Monday, 28 March 2022

It's been a year since Texas launched Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's hardline border crackdown on undocumented immigration. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with reporter Lomi Kriel about the project.

