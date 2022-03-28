Our Failed Political Press Coverage Of Biden's Big Speech

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022

Historic @POTUS speech. He clearly defined the stakes at play in fight between dictatorship and democracy in Ukraine, with implications for the entire free world. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 26, 2022

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

And that quote, allegedly ad-libbed, is the only thing being reported that President Handsome Joe Biden said. The rest of the speech was apparently not heard by the press. Go figure.

Those of us who’ve been paying attention probably already felt the call-back to the Reagan era when White House Aides were frequently called to aisle 6 for clean-up. The 4th Reich had so many errors from the Liar-in-Chief that the Press ignored them and his own aides were too afraid of his temper to try to correct him.

So this fainting couch coverage from our Failed Political Press ™ seems very over the top to me. Some examples:

Tiger Beat’s email thingie:

Biden’s 9-word ad-lib that set the world ablaze

Axios’ email thingie:

Biden’s worldwide walkback

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/joe-biden-speech-putin