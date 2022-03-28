The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Our Failed Political Press Coverage Of Biden's Big Speech

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

And that quote, allegedly ad-libbed, is the only thing being reported that President Handsome Joe Biden said. The rest of the speech was apparently not heard by the press. Go figure.

Those of us who’ve been paying attention probably already felt the call-back to the Reagan era when White House Aides were frequently called to aisle 6 for clean-up. The 4th Reich had so many errors from the Liar-in-Chief that the Press ignored them and his own aides were too afraid of his temper to try to correct him.

So this fainting couch coverage from our Failed Political Press ™ seems very over the top to me. Some examples:

  • Tiger Beat’s email thingie:

Biden’s 9-word ad-lib that set the world ablaze

  • Axios’ email thingie:

Biden’s worldwide walkback

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/joe-biden-speech-putin

