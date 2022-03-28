Rand 'Vlad' Paul Sides With Putin Again

Articles

Congress returns to work Monday afternoon to deal again with Russia, China, and the 2023 budget from President Joe Biden, which has been delayed for weeks by the refusal of congressional Republicans to allow a budget for 2022 to pass. The Senate Judiciary Committee will meet to discuss Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The full Senate will have to deal again with perennial obstructionist Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

For the majority of the week the House is scheduled to work through uncontroversial suspension bills, though other legislative business could arise, while the Senate spins its wheels. One of the things the House has been waiting for is the China trade competition bill, which was passed once by the Senate last year, changed in the House to add tariffs, and has now returned to the Senate where a cloture vote is scheduled for late afternoon on Monday. If the Senate agrees to move forward on the bill, they’ll move straight to final passage, an agreement worked out ahead of time between leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell to allow for the final vote to move without the usual post-cloture delay, but with a 60-vote threshold for final passage.

