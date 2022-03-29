Biden's Billionaire Tax Plan Is A BFD

Articles

Economic experts and progressives opposed to the outrageous levels of inequality in the United States celebrated Saturday evening and into Sunday after reporting revealed that President Joe Biden plans to unveil "a 20 percent minimum tax rate on all American households worth more than $100 million"—a so-called "Billionaire's Tax" that will specifically target approximately 700 of the nation's wealthiest people.

First reported by the Washington Post's Jeff Stein, citing multiple people familiar with the matter and an internal White House document, the proposal could be announced as early as Monday, part of the president's rollout of his 2023 budget.

According to the Post:

Many billionaires can pay far lower tax rates than average Americans because the federal government does not tax the increase in the value of their stock holdings until those assets are sold. Billionaires are able to borrow against their accumulated gains without triggering taxes on capital gains, enabling huge accumulations of wealth to go virtually untaxed by the federal government. The White House Office of Management and Budget and Council of Economic Advisers estimated this fall that 400 billionaire families paid an average federal tax rate of just over 8 percent of their income between 2010 and 2018. That rate is lower than the rate paid by millions of Americans. read more

