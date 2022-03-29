White Privilege And Cable News Channels

Articles

Category: World Politics

Blessed be the Black commentators on any cable news show for they have their limits tested on an almost daily basis. Roy Woods, Jr. takes a look back at the 2016 elections and repeatedly shows how Black commentators are expected to take all sorts of verbal abuse by bigots, racists and White Supremacists without blinking an eye. One has to wonder where the directors and anchors are that this crap is allowed to continue.

Open thread below....

