Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 16:31 Hits: 12

The panel will consider criminal contempt referrals against Dan Scavino Jr. and Peter Navarro. The two have said executive privilege prevents their cooperation.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images;Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/28/1089146544/scavino-navarro-trump-contempt-congress-jan-6