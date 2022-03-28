Amy Klobuchar: Justice Thomas Must Be Removed From All Insurrection Cases

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 17:51 Hits: 10

On ABC's This Week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Ginni Thomas' text messages supporting the coup perpetrated by Trump against the US government, has put the Supreme Court's integrity in jeopardy.

Jonathan Karl posted several of the text messages on screen.

Karl said, "One, on November 6th, she said, “Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.”And then on November 19th, “Sounds like Sidney” -- meaning Sidney Powell -- “and her team are getting inundated with evidence of fraud. Make a plan. Release the Kraken and save us from the left taking America down.”

"I mean, my goodness," The ABC host said.

Senator Klobuchar replied, "Jonathan, the facts are clear here. This is unbelievable."

She continued, "You have the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice advocating for an insurrection, advocating for overturning a legal election to the sitting President's Chief of Staff and she also knows this election, these cases, are going to come before her husband. This is a textbook case for removing him, recusing him from these decisions."

Since these revelations, Sen. Klobuchar and many legal minds are pushing for ethics rules to be established for Supreme Court Justices. At present, they are exempt from all rules guiding federal and local codes of conduct for judges.

The Senator said that Justice Thomas has recused himself before in a case from 1995.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/amy-klobuchar-justice-thomas-must-be