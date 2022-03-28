Russian Bombs Explode During Interview With Ukrainian Official

Articles

Ukrainian Parliament member Inna Sovsun was giving an interview to CNN's Don Lemon when explosions erupted just outside her house.

She had just finished telling Lemon that Ukranians were on the offensive and had re-taken Russian territory and was going on to explain that she didn't see much point to negotiating while Russians were still bombing Ukraine.

As she was saying that, audible blasts were heard and she flinched away.

"I think right now as we speak actually I hear the explosions on the street, and I think that says it all about the perspective for the peace talks to bring in any practical results," she said as booms were heard off-camera. "You see -- I believe you have to realize that in order for any peace talks to achieve its goal, to achieve the peace resolution, you need to be able to trust the person that you are making a peace deal with."

At that point, she told Lemon she was going to have to turn her lights off, while continuing the interview.

"There's major explosions, one after another so i don't know what there is and whether it is close or not," she explained.

Lemon then asked her what went through her mind when she heard what was clearly shelling nearby. (We can wonder exactly what he was thinking went through her mind, but anyway, he asked)

"I just tried to realize that they are getting in close. And if my house will be next," she said.

