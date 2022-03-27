Kinzinger Remains Tight-Lipped On Jan. 6 Panel’s Plans For Ginni Thomas After Big Lie Texts Reveal

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 17:40 Hits: 0

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a member of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, on Sunday would not confirm whether the panel plans to subpoena Ginni Thomas after reports revealed text messages from Thomas urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue Big Lie efforts in the weeks after the 2020 election.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/kinzinger-january-6-committee-ginni-thomas-meadows-texts?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kinzinger-january-6-committee-ginni-thomas-meadows-texts