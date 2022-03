Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 19:48 Hits: 2

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Sunday took aim at Republican senators who hectored Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearings last week.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/booker-republicans-ketanji-brown-jackson-confirmation-hearings?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=booker-republicans-ketanji-brown-jackson-confirmation-hearings