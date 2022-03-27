Senate Judiciary Dems Demand Thomas To Recuse Himself From Election Cases Over Wife’s Big Lie Texts

Articles

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), both of whom serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from election cases in light of his wife’s texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging the then-Trump official to push Big Lie efforts in the weeks after the 2020 election.

