The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Senate Judiciary Dems Demand Thomas To Recuse Himself From Election Cases Over Wife’s Big Lie Texts

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Senate Judiciary Dems Demand Thomas To Recuse Himself From Election Cases Over Wife’s Big Lie Texts

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), both of whom serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from election cases in light of his wife’s texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging the then-Trump official to push Big Lie efforts in the weeks after the 2020 election.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/senate-judiciary-klobuchar-booker-justice-thomas-recusal-election-cases?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=senate-judiciary-klobuchar-booker-justice-thomas-recusal-election-cases

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version