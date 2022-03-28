Jan. 6 Panel Makes Case For Slapping Navarro And Scavino With Contempt Charges

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.
The House Jan. 6 Committee filed a 34-page report on Sunday night laying out how ex-White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and ex-White House social media director Dan Scavino ought to be held in criminal contempt for repeatedly flouting the committee’s subpoenas.
The President clarified on Sunday that he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia when he said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” in a speech the day before.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s (R-NE) out: After he was convicted on all charges in his criminal trial last week, the Republican lawmaker announced on Saturday that he was resigning “[d]ue to the difficulties of my current circumstances.”
Ex-Fox News host Chris Wallace explained in simple terms why he jumped ship to CNN in a New York Times interview published on Sunday: He “just no longer felt comfortable” with the programming at the outlet after the 2020 election.
One of the co-founders of the anti-……something trucker protests, aka the “People’s Convoy,” that’s been circling the D.C. Beltway for three weeks announced on Sunday that it was time to drive back to California, to which one of the truckers yelled, “Sounds like a great plan!”
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), currently at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation, told a cheering crowd at a Trump rally on Saturday that he’s going to nominate the ex-president as speaker of the House if the GOP takes back the chamber in the midterms. Trump’s response when he took over the podium after Gaetz’s big announcement: “Well, that was interesting.”
Near the end of Trump’s rally for ex-senator-turned-Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue on Saturday, the ex-president told Perdue, “I hope, David, you’re going to be the governor, or I just wasted a helluva lot a time tonight.”
The Oscars were last night, and I sit here this morning bleary-eyed, clutching my tea and having seen none of it exceptthis moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith:
