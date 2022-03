Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 14:00 Hits: 2

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday said he believed Justice Clarence Thomas would "always do the right thing" in response to reports of text messages that Ginni Thomas, Clarence Thomas's wife, sent to former President Trump's chief of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599913-rick-scott-on-ginni-thomas-texts-justice-thomas-will-always-do-the-right