Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 15:27 Hits: 2

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Sunday said President Biden's speech in Warsaw, Poland, was "very strong" despiteĀ an apparent gaffe toward the end regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin remaining in power."I thought the president'sĀ speech...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599926-gop-senator-says-bidens-speech-was-strong-despite-gaffe-at-the-end