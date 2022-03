Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 09:01 Hits: 6

As several red states pass restrictive laws on abortion, progressive legislatures are passing their own policies aiming to protect the right to the procedure.

(Image credit: Alex Edelman /AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/28/1088238619/legislation-abortion-bans