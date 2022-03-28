Eating While Democrat - UNACCEPTABLE!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022

There is literally nothing a Democrat can do that won't be attacked by right-wing commentators as a threat to destroy civilization as we know it. This Fox News commentary on President Biden's visit with U.S. troops in Poland is evidence of that.

Fox host Pete Hegseth says to Washington Times columnist Charles Hurt:

Charlie, I want to hone in a little bit on that word "corny." This idea that the president of the United States would go talk about our founding documents dismissively on the border of a shooting war when -- this is not to praise Vladimir Putin, but there's no way when he was onstage there was one equivocation about the justification of his stance on Russia. If there's one place to say, "This is the most beautiful document, we have the best system, we will defeat you," it's there. Yet he makes statements like that. Is that just Joe Biden-ism? Is that the modern left that says, "Well, you know, America was never that great," to quote, you know, the late -- or not the late, but the former governor of New York, Cuomo? I mean, what's the mindset there?

So what did Biden say? What America-bashing pronouncement did the president make in front of all these soldiers on the edge of a war zone? It must have been really bad.

It was this:

