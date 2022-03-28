Chris Wallace Left Fox Because Tucker Pushed Him Over The Edge

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 09:26 Hits: 9

CNN's Chris Wallace talks about why he finally left Fox TV -- the allegations of the stolen election, and the coverage of the Jan. 6th insurrection. Via the New York Times:

A down-the-middle outlier at Fox News who often confounded conservatives by contradicting the network’s right-wing stars, Mr. Wallace was also one of the channel’s fiercest defenders, disappointing liberals who hoped he might denounce colleagues like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

But in December, Mr. Wallace, 74, issued a final verdict: He was done. In a surprise move, he declined to renew his contract as host of “Fox News Sunday” and jumped to archrival CNN. His daily interview show — “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” — starts Tuesday on the new CNN+ streaming service.

So why did Mr. Wallace change the channel?

“I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Mr. Wallace said in his first extensive interview about his decision to leave. “But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”