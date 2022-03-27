Kinzinger Hints At Subpoena Over Ginni Thomas's Seditious Texts

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 18:57 Hits: 3

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Sunday suggested that the House Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 may ask for testimony from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, because she allegedly sent texts to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview on Face the Nation, guest host John Dickerson asked Kinzinger about reports that the committee has seditious text messages exchanged by Thomas and Meadows.

"I can't as a member of the committee confirm or deny the existence of those," Kinzinger replied. "We are going to in a methodical, fact-driven way get to the answers here. We'll call in whoever we need to call in."

"I think the bottom line for the committee is this: Was there an effort to overturn the legitimate election of the United States?" he continued. "What was Jan. 6 in relation to that and what is the rot in our system that led to that and does it still exist today?"

"So no one is disputing the authenticity of these texts," Dickerson followed up. "It's the question, will the committee subpoena Ms. Thomas and question her?"

Kinzinger said that he wanted to "make sure" that the committee's actions are not driven by political motivations.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/adam-kinzinger-hints-subpoena-over-ginni