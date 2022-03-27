Matt Gaetz Again Vows To Nominate Trump For Speaker

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 19:24 Hits: 2

Alleged child sex trafficker and Floridaman Matt Gaetz sucked up to Trump at another one of their ego-fests in Georgia last night, once again promising to make him Speaker of the House if we're all unfortunate enough to see Republicans take control following the midterm elections:

He's said this before, and he'll probably say it again.

If Republicans take the House in 2022, expect former President Donald Trump to be in play to be Speaker.

That was the vow reaffirmed Saturday night at a Trump rally in Commerce, Georgia.

Matt Gaetz, who represents Florida’s 1st Congressional District, was the sole out-of-state politician on a stage that included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump-adjacent candidates.

“Give us the ability to fire Nancy Pelosi, take back the majority, and impeach Joe Biden, and I’m going to nominate Donald Trump for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives,” Gaetz said to cheers.

“There is no greater country than America! There is no greater President than Donald J. Trump! And if you don’t mind me saying so, there is not a better member of Congress than Marjorie Taylor Greene!”

Gaetz, of course, has been pushing for this for over a year, including at a Sarasota rally last year.

