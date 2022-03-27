The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

2022 Academy Awards: Open Thread

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

2022 Academy Awards: Open Thread

Since I was a kid I've been watching Academy awards. Like Roy Edroso, I too have a "childhood love of the dumb old Academy Awards."

The first one I can remember was in 1970. I loved "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." I wasn't even allowed to see "Midnight Cowboy."

Anyway, ABC is carrying tonight's event. You can livestream it here, and see some red carpet coverage.

It will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

Here are some of tonight's nominations, via the New York Times.

Best Movie

"Belfast

"CODA

"Don’t Look Up

"Drive My Car

"Dune

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/2022-academy-awards-open-thread

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version